Orangebloods - COLUMN: Why the Alamo Bowl reminded me of Shaka and exploring what's next

1) What happens next...

Well, now what?



Texas, for the second game in a row, did the damn thing Longhorn fans have been crying out for. The Longhorns absolutely blasted an underdog. And I’m not talking about a massive, double-digit underdog. Colorado wasn’t a good team, but it was a quality, Pac-12 opponent.



Originally, I had an entire lede written about Texas decision-makers kidding themselves if they think the coaching landscape dramatically changes and provides them an easier out this time next year. Make no mistake, that’s still true. If decision-makers think James Franklin or Mario Cristobal is the guy, are they going to be different coaches next season? Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney aren’t going to be any more attainable this time 2021. The coaching candidate pool won’t dramatically change except for maybe the potential to be sucked in by a hotshot head coach again. Through its pursuit of Meyer, Texas has already told us it wants to make change and is capable.



But now, I can’t help but think of… Shaka Smart about 9-10 months ago.



Like Tom Herman, Smart was left for dead after an Iowa State loss. Like Shaka, Herman’s team ended the season looking like a completely different team, although still not close to a great one, better utilizing personnel and getting the most from players forced into action. Like Shaka's dramatic win at Oklahoma, the Alamo Bowl didn't dramatically change the program's outlook or magically make the 2020 Longhorns a much better team. And like Shaka, Herman is coaching during a pandemic that’s dramatically affected the athletic department’s finances and Texas clearly doesn’t have an obvious replacement. For all the big talk behind the scenes, I’m not sure Texas has the guts to make a change either just like it didn’t with the basketball program. I’m not going to go as far as Casey Thompson is Herman’s Greg Brown, but you’re extremely disingenuous if you ignore the fascinating and unexpected wrinkle that’s added to the current Herman evaluation, which will probably include finishing the season inside the top 15, and the 2021 outlook.



Both coaches share this too: Where the hell is this during all those other games?



Clearly, Texas is capable of running above average teams out of the stadium just like the basketball team was capable of winning five-straight Big 12 games by double-digits. But like Shaka, Herman’s issue is consistency. Unlike Shaka, the Texas football coach has a major recruiting problem and he and his athletics director have a relationship to work on. Plus, football is much, much more important to the fan base, to the university’s finances, and the athletic department. Bringing back Shaka Smart probably didn’t result in noticeable losses. Bringing back Herman would or at least that’s what the rich people will tell you.



However, last night’s blowout win over Colorado turned into a display all over the field of young talent making plays. It wasn’t just Thompson. Bijan Freaking Robinson, Alfred Collins, Jaylan Ford, David Gbenda, Josh Moore, Jerrin Thompson, Jake Majors and the list goes on. Shaka’s guys can turn pro after any season. Tom’s can’t, although they can get a free ticket to the Portal. And while I remain a major proponent of change being necessary because of the recruiting woes and my deep belief if it doesn’t happen by year four, it’s not going to, I’d be lying if I said last night didn’t make me wonder if this talent base is better than I thought it was.



So, now what?



Well, last night feels like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown too. After all, Herman’s issues aren’t impressive bowl wins; his issues are consistently beating inferior opponents, teams he has more talent than, and the whole one-score games thing which was just about to again present itself if not for Thompson. Oh, and there’s the widening recruiting gap between Texas and Oklahoma and Jimbo Fisher reeling in in-state five-stars. If Thompson didn’t distract everyone with his ridiculously good performance off the bench and save the game from being another one-score snoozefest, we wouldn’t be able to count the threads about Herman mismanaging Robinson.



Nothing about last night pulled Texas out of college football purgatory because we’ve seen this song and dance before. If you’re excited, I’m not trying to rain on your parade because there are reasons to be. But just as you have a right to be excited, others have a right to point to the previous 49 games and scream. I don’t know what happens the next weeks because I don't think the people actually making decisions know that answer. But I know this morning kind of feels like the morning after Matt Coleman hit the buzzer-beater at Oklahoma because if the people in charge truly don't want to make a change, last night helped them justify that whether you agree or not.



2) Sam Ehlinger and Casey Thompson…

Let’s be honest. If Ehlinger returns, the conversation won’t be primarily about the excitement and expectations for 2021. Rather, it’ll be about whether Thompson should be the guy or not. Imagine Ehlinger returning, starting and the reaction after any little mistake.



It seems at least slightly absurd to make such a statement based on one half, basically, against Colorado. But some of the throws Thompson made last night are the types Ehlinger has struggled with this season; it’s been a missing element to the Texas offense, which looked noticeably different with Thompson on the field. Just look at the reaction Thompson received on Twitter and where it came from...



