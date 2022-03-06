Conversation with Rivals 150 G Nazar Mahmoud (Leander, TX)

On Friday, I spoke with Texas recruit Nazar Mahmoud, who is a three-star right now, but projected to be a top 50-75 player in 2023 according to Rivals' Travis Graf.

Below is our conversation.





"What schools have you had the most contact with?"

NM: I've been talking to coach [Rodney] Terry from UT. Other schools…Texas Tech has been reaching out, other schools in the Big 12. It’s been Creighton, Tech, Arkansas, St. Louis, Stanford. Illinois has been reaching out.





“What position do you like to play the most; which one are you best at?”

NM: I’m a shooting guard, combo guard.





“Who are your main interests you think? Who sticks out to you the most?”

NM: Every school has its pros and cons. I’m liking every school individually right now, any school that’s been reaching out or contacting me. Just been staying grateful throughout this process…just choosing my schools wisely. I’m talking to schools every day, just seeing what it’s like. Getting the feel for every school.





“Where do you want to be by the end of the recruiting process?”

NM: That’s a really good question. Right now, I’m a three-star. I’m just glad to be on it. But I definitely see myself as a five star in the future. Right now, I could see myself being a four star pretty soon. But at the end of all of it, I see myself being a five star, competing with players all across the country at the highest level.





“Your AAU team is Southern Assault, correct?”

NM: Correct.





“Who have you played for in the past?

NM: Before this, I played with JL3 [JL3 Elite]. I went to Peach Jam (Nike EYBL tournament) and had a very good summer with them. I left JL3, and then coach Vonzell [Thomas] from Southern Assault reached out to me, was showing love. So I joined them not too long ago, about a month ago.





“What kind of system do you think you fit best in offensively?”

NM: I see myself fitting anywhere. I feel like I’m a versatile player. You can put me in anywhere and I’ll produce.





“As a combo guard, do you consider yourself more of a shooter, or do you like to distribute more?”

NM: I do a little bit of everything, but scoring and shooting is my main big ability. I’m good at shooting the ball at a high clip, but I definitely see myself setting up an offense and facilitating for my teammates. But when it’s crunch time and you need a bucket, I can definitely get that for you.





“This is sort of like the last question, but a little more in-depth. What do you think your biggest strength as a player is?”

NM: My biggest strength as a player is my versatility, doing a little bit of everything on the court. Just staying on the court is big to me. So, defense, shooting, scoring, facilitating for my teammates…doing all that stuff is big for me, and I pride myself on stuff like that.