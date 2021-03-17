Orangebloods - Could Ish Harris be UT's next DeMarvion Overshown?

“I’m really grateful and blessed to be in that position. I like watching Texas football. DeMarvion Overshown is one of my favorite college players right now. So I was really blessed with that,” Harris said. “They want me to play more like an overhang outside linebacker that can cover the run and pass, and blitz the quarterback.”

A fairly new target for the Texas Longhorns in terms of his scholarship offer, Harris can do a little bit of everything on the football field but the UT staff has a plan for Harris should he pick Texas. And Harris likes it.

Pilot Point athlete Ish Harris oozes versatility. Case in point – the 6-4, 200-pound Harris worked out at running back at last weekend’s Under Armour All-America camp and more than held his own against other top football players from around the region.

A Rivals250 member, Harris is closing in on 20 scholarship offers. He recently released a top six of Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Utah and Oklahoma State. From that group, he’s starting to dig a little deeper to see if he can find the right fit.

“I’ve started to narrow it down to who has the best education, team-wise, playing-time-wise, what I would do there. Things like that,” Harris said.

With the dead period tentatively scheduled to be lifted on May 31, Harris hopes to take some visits this summer and said he may look to make a decision towards the middle of his senior season. The Longhorns are a school that should receive serious consideration.

“Texas would be top three,” Harris said. “The Big 12, and then closer to home for my family. And just that 40 Acre brand they have going on. You can build a brand out there.”

Harris took a self-guided tour of the Oklahoma campus last weekend. He’ll be in College Station this weekend and said he’d like to hit places like Utah and Texas after the dead period is lifted.

Harris is ranked No. 224 on the Rivals100, and is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.