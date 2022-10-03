Julian Lewis is only a high school freshman at Carrollton (Ga.) but he has already established himself as a premier quarterback prospect. The coveted signal caller holds an impressive offer sheet that features the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and programs from all over the nation.

Lewis made it out to the 40 Acres this summer. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns extended an offer to the Peach State passer. That was a moment that Lewis did not take lightly, given how selective Sark is with quarterback recruiting.

“Coach Sark said that I’m the only quarterback -- they usually only offer one quarterback every class, so it’s a blessing. It was unexpected, but it came, so I’m blessed,” Lewis told Orangebloods shortly after adding the offer from the Longhorns.

The young signal caller made it back out to Austin this past weekend. It was Lewis’ first chance to take in the game day atmosphere at Texas, and the Longhorns defeated Big 12 foe West Virginia by 18 points.