Coveted QB Julian Lewis takes in Texas game day environment
Julian Lewis is only a high school freshman at Carrollton (Ga.) but he has already established himself as a premier quarterback prospect. The coveted signal caller holds an impressive offer sheet that features the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and programs from all over the nation.
Lewis made it out to the 40 Acres this summer. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns extended an offer to the Peach State passer. That was a moment that Lewis did not take lightly, given how selective Sark is with quarterback recruiting.
“Coach Sark said that I’m the only quarterback -- they usually only offer one quarterback every class, so it’s a blessing. It was unexpected, but it came, so I’m blessed,” Lewis told Orangebloods shortly after adding the offer from the Longhorns.
The young signal caller made it back out to Austin this past weekend. It was Lewis’ first chance to take in the game day atmosphere at Texas, and the Longhorns defeated Big 12 foe West Virginia by 18 points.
As expected, Lewis enjoyed his time at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He was able to meet with Sarkisian, quarterback coach AJ Milwee, and Director of Recruiting Brandon Harris while on campus.
“I had a chance to spend time with coach Sark, coach Milwee and Brandon Harris. The game day experience at Texas is right up there with the other schools I’ve been to this season,” Lewis told OB. “The stadium is great and the fans are into the game.”
Texas totaled more than 300 yards and four touchdowns through the air with Lewis and other prospects in the building. It was a strong offensive performance as the Longhorns got back into the win column.
Lewis recently made it out to a home game at Georgia. The game day environment in Austin compared nicely to the atmosphere in Athens. He plans on making it back out to the 40 Acres in the future.
“There’s nothing not to like about Texas and Austin,” Lewis said. “I’ll definitely be back again.”