Orangebloods - Creighton transfer Christian Bishop commits to Texas

Expected to announce his decision Saturday night, Bishop, who was a junior last season, pulled the trigger a day early and probably surprised some people in Lawrence, Kansas with the decision. Listed at 6-7, 220 pounds, Bishop had a final three of Kansas, North Carolina and Texas and many thought Kansas was best positioned. But the new Texas staff entered the mix and was quickly able to secure another huge addition. Last season, he averaged 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.



Defense is a big deal to Beard, who described it recently as part of the DNA of his program. With Bishop he lands a player capable of playing the four or the five and being able to hold his own around the perimeter in a switching defense and his length allows him to play bigger and taller than he is. Plus, Bishop was one of the top shot-blockers in the Big East. With a 5.6% block percentage, Bishop ranked No. 7 in league play and was also one of the league’s top rebounders. He finished 12th in offensive rebounding percentage in sixth in defensive rebounding percentage despite being 6-7.



Like recent addition Allen, Bishop is a force in or around the paint offensively, and finished No. 3 in the Big East in two-point field goal percentage and also was second in fouls drawn rate. Although he’s not a strong free throw shooter, Bishop’s free throw rate was among the best in the Big East. During Creighton’s Sweet 16 run, Bishop had a double-double in back-to-back games and ended the season ranked No. 24 nationally in two-field goal percentage (69.0%).



Texas is clearly building a frontcourt with similar traits - defensive versatility and length, skill around the paint, ability to get to the free throw line and convert touches near the paint into points. The days of UT’s offense failing to consistently involve its bigs on offense are seemingly over. Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like Bishop’s (No. 13 in the video below) decision impacts the status of Jericho Sims, who has yet to decide if he’s going to return to Texas or turn professional.