D-line versatility makes UT commit Zac Swanson a hot commodity

In Brophy Prep’s season-opening win over St. Mary’s, Swanson was a consistent disruptor in the opponent’s backfield. It’s a welcome site for Jewell, who said he sees it pretty much every day in practice.

“Zac is a kid that we're able to do a lot with, with our front. We’re a base odd front, but we move down and play him sometimes in a three technique to try to get him in a one-on-one matchup,” Jewell said.

According to Brophy Prep head coach Jason Jewell, it’s been business as usual for Swanson, who Jewell expects to be dominant every time Swanson takes the field. The 6-4, 255-pound Swanson is a versatile player that can dominate on the interior or on the edge of the defensive line, and Jewell said Swanson’s ability to move up and down the line makes him tough for offenses to handle.

Texas defensive end commitment Zac Swanson got off to a fast start to his senior season, recording multiple sacks in Phoenix Brophy Prep’s first game and logging multiple tackles for loss in his team’s second contest.

“Zac did a really good job. I think he had like 3 ½ tackles for a loss and played roughly just the first half of the game. He was dominant, which we expect him to be,” Jewell said. “He's tough to block. Even in practice he’s a bear to try to block. Sometimes he’s so disruptive, we try to run some of our scout team stuff, and we have to take him out just to get some stuff accomplished.

“He’s pretty much all go, all the time. He has a great motor, great burst off the football.”

Swanson committed to Texas in late April over offers from programs like USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Oklahoma and Auburn, among others. He’s classified as a defensive end by Rivals.com, but Jewell said he could see Swanson growing into an interior player at the next level.

“I do think he grows into a three technique eventually. His dad's a big human being. His dad played in the NFL and is like six-foot-five. His dad was a d-lineman as well. I do think Zac has the potential and the frame to be like a big 290-pounder,” Jewell said. “He's never going to be like 310 or anything like that. He doesn’t have that frame. But I do think he has position versatility, where he could be an end or grow into a three-technique.”

Ranked as a four-star prospect, Swanson checks in as the nation’s No. 25-ranked strongside defensive end prospect by Rivals.com. His combination of size, strength and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect, but Jewell said there’s still room for improvement – both on the field and in the locker room - for his standout defensive lineman.

“His strengths are his burst off the football. His get-off is tremendous. He has a very good motor. He’ll chase plays down sideline to sideline,” Jewell said. “What he still needs to improve on, in reality he could have had two more sacks in that game if he would have broke down and got the quarterback. He was dominant but his stats could have even been better in the (first) game.”

“He's a great kid. He’s well-liked among his teammates. We're still working on the leadership portion, but that’s on me. Kids aren’t born leaders and they need to be taught. He’s in my senior leadership council and it's up to me to try to help him become a better leader, so hopefully when he gets to college … by the time he grows into maybe into a starting role, he can be that guy.”

Prior to his commitment to Texas, Swanson had narrowed his focus down to the Longhorns, USC, Kentucky and Oregon. He took an unofficial visit to UT for the Orange-White game in April, and it was enough to seal the deal for the Longhorns.

“Early on, he had told me he'd grown up being a USC fan. They did offer, they were in his top three or four. But when he went out and visited UT, it was just everything that he wanted – big-time football, it's a good education,” Jewell said. “Our school is a high-academic college prep school so he's going to get a good degree. And I think also just the love that the coaches showed him early on. They got hired and coach (Jeff) Banks, who I’ve known for a long time, called me. They just stayed on them and they just did a good job recruiting-wise.”