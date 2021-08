The Longhorns were back at it on Sunday night and are one step closer to going at it in full pads. OB was on hand for the latest practice to gather notes and take photos.

CLICK HERE to get the practice notes.

CLICK HERE to see the photo gallery.

Not an OB subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up today and get your first year for just $20.21, a savings of nearly 80% off our normal pricing.