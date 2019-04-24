“It started before the Christmas break or maybe right after. Coach Washington had come through a couple times. Has watched me lift, work out, was trying to judge my character,” Robinson said. “He called coach (Tom) Herman, was asking about trying to get me an offer. He came to see me and we’ve built a good relationship. He just came by (on Monday) and stayed for the whole practice.”

Texas cornerbacks coach Jason Washington has been in contact with Robinson for several months. On Monday, Washington stopped by Sandalwood to get another look. The interest has definitely caught Robinson’s attention.

Cornerback Jahquez Robinson has been committed to Alabama since February, but that hasn’t kept other teams from pursuing the Jacksonville (FL) Sandalwood standout. One team that is continuing its pursuit is the Texas Longhorns.

Texas extended a formal scholarship offer to Robinson in late January. In Robinson’s communication with Washington, he said the UT assistant has told him he likes a lot of things about Robinson’s game, and he wouldn’t mind increasing the Longhorns’ recruiting footprint in Florida.

“He likes my work ethic, my leadership, says I’m a leader on the field. I have good size and I’m long (6-2, 180). He likes that about a corner,” Robinson said. “He said he wants to hit other spots outside of Texas some too, said he’s missing out on Florida boys.”

Washington’s engaging personality has made a mark on Robinson to the point that Robinson is planning to take a June official visit to Texas. Though he’s committed to Alabama, Robinson said he’s still strongly considering other programs like UT and LSU, among a few others.

“That’s my guy,” Robinson said of Washington. “My dad loves him, I love him. I’m trying to get my mom to meet him. He’s one of my favorite coaches. It’s not just recruiting with him, he talks about my family, how I’m doing, genuinely cares. He talks about school, if I’m maintaining grades. He says he’s so excited to see me every time he’s here and just has a big smile.”

Along with visits to Texas and LSU (in addition to Alabama), Robinson said he’s considering a trip to Penn State and may use his fifth and final official visit to either Michigan or Ole Miss. He still considers himself a solid Alabama commitment, but said he wants to look at other options to make sure he’s made the right decision.

“Honestly, I think I kind of could have waited to commit to Alabama because I didn’t take Texas or LSU visits. I feel like I made a solid decision, but I can’t wait to get to Texas,” Robinson said. “I hear they have great facilities. And they played a Florida guy this year (Davante Davis). Coach Washington has told me that – they’ll play their best guy, it doesn’t matter where he’s from. Some people try to say they play Texas guys first, but they play their best guys.”