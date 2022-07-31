DB Jordan Matthews closing in on a decision

Defensive back Jordan Matthews is fresh off another productive visit to the University of Texas, and the Rivals250 member could be closing in on a decision. Originally, Matthews had planned to take a couple official visits in September before making a commitment, but he’s moved his timeline up.

“I haven't put out a commitment date yet but it'll be soon, probably before my season starts. That's the plan,” Matthews said. “I kind of had a change of heart and everything. I was going to take the official to Bama but it’s coming down to the wire right now. I want to make a decision before the season so I can enjoy my senior year, rep my school and everything.”

On his most recent visit to Texas, Matthews had recruits like S’Maje Burrell and Johntay Cook working to get him to commit. Current team members D’Shawn Jamison and Xavier Worthy also got in on the act.

“This was my fourth time (at Texas). Each time I come in it’s very good hospitality, all the guys they welcome me in,” Matthews said. “They try to get me to commit every time. I really like it over there and I see a home at Texas.