DB Jordan Matthews closing in on a decision
Defensive back Jordan Matthews is fresh off another productive visit to the University of Texas, and the Rivals250 member could be closing in on a decision. Originally, Matthews had planned to take a couple official visits in September before making a commitment, but he’s moved his timeline up.
“I haven't put out a commitment date yet but it'll be soon, probably before my season starts. That's the plan,” Matthews said. “I kind of had a change of heart and everything. I was going to take the official to Bama but it’s coming down to the wire right now. I want to make a decision before the season so I can enjoy my senior year, rep my school and everything.”
On his most recent visit to Texas, Matthews had recruits like S’Maje Burrell and Johntay Cook working to get him to commit. Current team members D’Shawn Jamison and Xavier Worthy also got in on the act.
“This was my fourth time (at Texas). Each time I come in it’s very good hospitality, all the guys they welcome me in,” Matthews said. “They try to get me to commit every time. I really like it over there and I see a home at Texas.
The Texas staff has had success in the state of Louisiana this year in landing commitments from Arch Manning and Derek Williams. Matthews, out of Baton Rouge (LA) Woodlawn, could very be UT’s next commitment from The Boot if things go well for Texas.
“I'm actually good friends with both of them. They really like the family vibe here and then they feel like they can build a new legacy here and be a legendary class here,” Matthews said of Manning and Williams.
Matthews says he’s still considering a number of schools for his upcoming commitment, but he doesn’t mind admitting that Texas is one of his strongest contenders.
“They’re definitely near the top. I don’t want to put anything out there yet, but they're up there,” Matthews said. “They've been up there with my recruitment ever since I started.”
Ranked No. 125 on the Rivals250, Matthews has been a priority target for Texas throughout his recruitment. The Texas staff is hoping that consistent effort pays off soon in the way of a commitment from the four-star cornerback.
“Loyalty is everything to me. People that haven't been loyal all the way through my recruitment, haven’t believed in me my whole way through, I don't take them as seriously. But Texas, they believed in me, they saw me grow, and they saw potential in me,” Matthews said.