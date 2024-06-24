Fort Bend Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips is down to two schools, with Texas and LSU left battling it out for the four-star prospect.

Last weekend, Phillips was in Austin for a Texas official visit, where he got some extensive time with the Texas coaches and current Longhorn players. The conversations with the players stood out, Phillips said, because he received overwhelmingly positive reviews about their experiences.

“Really just the feel that I got from Texas (stood out). Hanging with all the coaches, all the players. They really talked really good about the program,” Phillips said. “It was just me being down here, having a great time, me and my family.”

Phillips was hosted by Derek Williams on his visit. With his official visits to Texas and LSU now in the books, he’ll work on coming to a final decision in early July.

“The process is really just finding the school that has the best fit for me to get developed,” Phillips said. “I’m going to try to commit in July. I’m not sure if it will be the 4th or the 6th.”

Phillips labeled the race between Texas and LSU as “very close” and said he’ll get together soon with those close to him to sort through his two options.

“I’ll talk with my family, really just go through the pros and cons of both,” Phillips said.

A player who can move all around the defensive backfield with his size and athleticism, the Texas coaches expressed to Phillips that they could help develop his skills, and he in turn could help better the UT program.

“Really they talked how they see my versatility and believe I would fit in their program,believe I could better the program,” Phillips said.