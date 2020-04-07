“I kind of saw it coming. I had been offered by the old staff. I got a re-offer. Me and coach Valai were on the phone, started talking football. He was surprised how smart I am, just me being in high school. And it just went from there,” Wilcoxson said. “We were talking schemes, coverages, thinks like that.

A Rivals250 member out of IMG Academy in Florida, Wilcoxson was offered by Texas last year and he was “re-offered” recently by new UT cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. It wasn’t a complete surprise for Wilcoxson, a former Florida Gator commitment, but he says he’s still thankful for the re-offer.

Kamar Wilcoxson has now been offered by the Texas Longhorns twice.

Wilcoxson knows a bit about Texas from his relationship with Longhorn cornerback Kenyatta Watson. According to Wilcoxson, Watson and his father have both been talking up Texas for a while.

“They just keep saying I need to seriously look at Texas, it’s a good school, things like that,” Wilcoxson said. “I was talking to coach Valai, he was saying Texas has the most money in college football, talking about the facilities, how they can help me build my brand.”

Wilcoxson has one official visit on the calendar for Ohio State in June, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, his visit plans are a bit up in the air. He’s hoping to narrow his list in the future and then will likely try to take his official visits after his senior year.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen because of this coronavirus stuff. Whenever it’s over, if it’s closer to when the season starts, I’ll have to narrow it down to like six schools. Then, since I go to IMG, we don’t have playoff games, so I can take (official visits) starting in November,” Wilcoxson said.

At this point, Wilcoxson is keeping all options open among his roughly 25 offers.

“Right now, since I recently decommitted, I’m just building relationships again, getting a good feel for everything,” Wilcoxson said.

A 6-2, 185-pounder, Wilcoxson can play all over the defensive backfield, but said every school that’s recruiting him is focused on him playing cornerback.

“I honestly feel I’m the best DB in my grade. I can dominate at every single position in the secondary,” Wilcoxson said. “But I always want to get better. You’ll never see me not trying to get better. You can never be perfect.”

A four-star prospect, Wilcoxson ranks No. 246 in the Rivals250.