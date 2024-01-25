Defensive end Kamauryn Morgan is a hot commodity in the 2025 recruiting class, with schools from coast to coast recruiting the Red Oak product in hopes of landing his commitment. The Texas Longhorns are one of the programs that are in pursuit, and Morgan was in Austin last weekend for a UT junior day. The 6-5, 220-pound Morgan said he enjoyed every moment of the visit.

“Everything (stood out). It’s amazing people here … Everything was good,” Morgan said.

Texas is still working to fill its defensive line coaching position after Bo Davis left for LSU, but the UT staff continues to make Morgan a priority target. He even got some one-on-one time with head coach Steve Sarkisian, who let Morgan know he’s wanted in Austin.

“I sat down and talked to coach Sark. Amazing guy,” Morgan said. “He really broke down that this is the place to be and now is the time to be there. That was the main message.”