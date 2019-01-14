“We were just talking about normal things, just like I’m talking with my friends,” Umanmielen said. “We were just talking about random stuff. Then after the game, I talked to coach Giles in his office and he was telling me how much they want me there.”

Umanmielen attended the Texas basketball game against Texas Tech, and said he was shocked to get some support from the UT fans in attendance. Some even had signs with his name on it, an unexpected surprise. Overall, he said the day was a success and mostly about bonding with the UT staff.

“It was fun. It was a good experience,” Umanmielen said. “I had fun talking with coach (Tom) Herman and coach (Oscar) Giles.

The Texas Longhorns hosted a handful of underclassmen prospects for unofficial visits last weekend, including Central Texas standout Princely Umanmielen . The manor defensive end prospect said it was a good visit overall, including getting some time with the Texas coaches.

A 2020 prospect, Umanmielen doesn’t have a formal list of favorites but said schools like Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are standing out early. Umanmielen offered up his thoughts on his three early favorites:

Texas – “It’s close. My parents like it. And they’re turning the program around.”

Oklahoma – “I like their winning history. I talk to coach Lincoln Riley pretty much every week so I have a good relationship with him.”

Arizona – “I like the overall state, period. The weather, everything there. Coach Springer, he texts me every day.”

The 6-4, 234-pound Umanmielen doesn’t have an exact date on when he’d like to commit, but he is planning on making a somewhat early decision.

“(Saturday) when I was talking to coach Herman, he asked me about what time do I want to commit. I told him probably this summer, before my senior season starts,” Umanmielen said.

As a junior, despite not playing at his natural position of defensive end, Umanmielen still turned in a productive season, recording 43 tackles, 6 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles. With another year of high school ball still left to be played, the four-star end said he still feels he has room for improvement.

“What I think I do well rushing is the quarterback. I couldn’t display that so much last season because our team needed inside guys, we didn’t have any so I played inside,” Umanmielen said. “But I feel like I rush the quarterback well. I think I need to work on overall just not taking any plays off.”

Umanmielen holds early scholarships from the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Arkansas, Arizona and SMU, among others.