Denver Harris discusses Saturday stop in Austin

“I thought the stadium was full of energy, especially with the amount of points scored in the game,” Harris said. “I normally enjoy my visits to Austin.”

Last weekend, it was Longhorns’ fans that were excited, with Harris making his way to Austin on Saturday for an unofficial visit. Harris, who took an official visit to Texas in June, was in the stands to see the Longhorns wallop Texas Tech to the tune of a 70-35 final score. It was another productive trip for Texas’ recruiting efforts, as have been the other times he’s been on campus.

As a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 2-ranked cornerback in the country, Denver Harris knows thousands of college football fans are following his every move and hanging on his every word. Harris, the top-ranked player in the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting class, has a final four of Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU. Any time he makes mention of one of those schools, people take notice. If he steps foot on one of those four college campuses, fans try to decipher the meaning of the visit and determine if it’s a sign of where he might be leaning.

Harris has been on the Longhorns’ recruiting radar for what seems like forever. The previous Texas staff under Tom Herman actually offered him before he ever started a varsity game. He’s been a top priority for the current coaching staff since the day it got to Austin. Because of that familiarity, Harris said there’s no real need for the Texas coaches to present a thick sales pitch. Instead, the coaches just continue to build a bond with Harris and those close to him each time they get a chance to see him face-to-face.

“There was no recruiting pitch,” Harris said of Saturday’s visit. “The UT coaching staff understands my personality, so it was more of just a catch-up session.”

Rumors of Harris being close to a decision have swirled going back to the spring. They flared up a few times again over the summer and there was some thought that the 6-1, 185-pound standout might make a decision last week. All of those dates have come gone, and Harris maintains that it could still be a while before he makes a commitment.

“There’s no timeline on a final decision,” Harris said. “I’m still in the evaluating stage. There are so many things to consider with deciding on making a commitment.”

The Longhorns currently have three defensive back commitments from Bryan Allen Jr., Austin Jordan and Ronald Lewis. Harris will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point of the UT staff’s recruiting efforts as it tries to put the finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class, and getting him on campus last weekend for a game environment was a positive step for the Longhorns.