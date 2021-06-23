Denver Harris - "Texas was everything I expected it to be"

“Overall, Texas was everything I expected it to be. I’ve been up to Austin a few times and just recently for the spring game, so I’m getting used to the atmosphere in Austin and around campus,” Harris said.

Last weekend, Harris was in Austin for an official visit, and the nation’s No. 2-ranked cornerback prospect said the visit matched up to his lofty expectations.

Denver Harris has been a priority target for the Texas Longhorns since before he ever played in a varsity game for North Shore High School. The now 5-star cornerback camped at Texas a few years ago, picked up a scholarship offer from the former UT staff, and he’s been at the top of Longhorn fans’ wish list ever since.

The new UT staff has done a good job of building a strong relationship with Harris and the two parties got better acquainted during last weekend’s visit. Those meetings with the Texas coaches were among the highlights, as were the ongoing facility improvements taking place on the Forty Acres.

“The biggest highlight of this past weekend was having a chance to talk more and interact with the new coaches and staff members face-to-face and listening to all the plans they have to improve the program moving forward,” Harris said. “It’ll definitely be interesting to see how they’re able to put it all together in the future. Other highlights were seeing the progress on all of the campus and stadium construction, hanging with some of the other recruits and players, and of course pictures.”

Along with Texas, Harris continues to keep an eye on programs like Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. During his visit last weekend, the UT staff stressed to Harris that he could be a key component of what they’re building in Austin, and they want to keep the top talents from the Lone Star State at home.

“The biggest message from all of the coaches and UT family was the importance of me staying home and being able to make an immediate impact on the field and be a key factor in helping put Texas football back on top,’ Harris said. “Also, being able to capitalize on building my brand by using all of the universities recourses and we know how far that stretches. They believe they’ve put together the perfect group of guys to be able to have success on the field and develop me to be ready to play on Sundays in the future.”

The 6-1, 185-pound Harris will be at Alabama this weekend on an official visit. From there, he’ll take a step back from the recruiting process and focus on getting healthy for his senior year at North Shore. No firm timetable for a commitment has been set, and Harris said he’ll make that move when it feels right.

“I don’t necessarily have a definite timeline on when I’ll make a decision as of now. I’ve just been using this time to give myself and my family an opportunity to make the best decision possible for my football career moving forward,” Harris said. “I definitely won’t be making the decision anytime during this summer though. After I visit Bama it’s back to the grind.”

Harris, who ranks No. 8 on the Rivals100, maintains that he has no leaders among the schools he’s visited (and will visit). He’s strongly considering all of them, and said it will be a family decision when it’s time for him to make a final choice.

“When the time comes I’m confident that I’ll be making the best decision for not only myself but for my family as well. My family feels the same way I do. They like all the schools I’ve chosen to visit and they’ll play a major role in helping me make the final decision,” Harris said.