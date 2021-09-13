Derrick Brown - 'I’m forever locked in. I’m always going to be a Longhorn'

“Honestly, I think everybody didn’t come out with their head in the game. Everybody was shocked,” Brown said of UT’s 40-21 loss to the Razorbacks. “It’s the second game of the season. You can’t determine the season off the second game of the season.”

Be it publicly on social media, or behind the scenes via phone calls and texts, Brown has been ultra-supportive of everything burnt orange, and he’s been active in recruiting other athletes to join him on the 2022 Texas commitment list. Texas has been on a recruiting tear of late, landing six commitments in a little more than a one-month span, but there’s fear among the Longhorn fan base that UT’s recruiting momentum may have come to a screeching halt with Saturday’s shocking loss to Arkansas. Fret not, Brown says. Things didn’t go well, but he fully expects Texas to bounce back beginning this week.

Derrick Brown has been committed to Texas for only a little more than a month, but ever since he announced his commitment, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another recruit that’s been as pro-Texas as the Texas High linebacker.

The 6-5, 210-pound Brown remains 100-percent solid with his commitment to Texas, and he said nothing is going to change his stance.

“One game does not affect me. It does not matter how many games they lose, I’m forever locked in. I’m always going to be a Longhorn,” Brown said.

The Texas commitments in the Texas recruiting class, which ranks third nationally, have a group text that they use to communicate. Brown said that text was active over the weekend, but there’s no sense of panic from any of the current pledges.

“We’ve been talking. We were saying last night, we have to change everybody’s outlook when we get there,” Brown said.

On the field, Brown and his Texas High teammates are off to a 2-0 start. Last week, Brown made his mark on defense, as always, but the highlight of the week came on a leaping touchdown grab that saw him make ESPN.

“I had at least 8 tackles, a lot of quarterback hurries. I scored, and I was on ‘You Got Mossed,’” Brown said. “I didn’t know it was going to be on there. I was very excited since I was calling it.”

Brown will be back in Austin this weekend to watch the Longhorns take on Rice. He was also in town for the Longhorns’ season-opener. He spoke with members of the Texas staff over the weekend and Brown was told that Texas will get things back on track against Rice on Saturday.

“I talked to coach K (Pete Kwiatkowski), coach (Jeff) Choate. They were congratulating me for being on You Got Mossed. They said they didn’t come out and play like they wanted to, but they’re going to pick up the pieces next week,” Brown said.