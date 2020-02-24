“I’ve been talking to coach Hutzler a lot. Me and coach Hutzler have a good relationship,” Harris said. “He's just very excited about things, enthusiastic. He's really trying to build relationships with people and that’s really helped me stay committed to Texas because of what he's doing and what coach Herman is doing.”

When looking at it from a distance, one might wonder if Harris ever had moments where he questioned his commitment, but the truth is that the New Caney standout remained solid with his pledge throughout. In fact, after meeting the new coaching staff, including linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, Harris says his commitment to Texas is as solid as it’s ever been.

As a very early commitment to the Texas Longhorns, linebacker Derrick Harris saw Texas struggle to a 7-5 regular-season record in 2019, and then had to watch as the Longhorn program overhauled much of its coaching staff, including his position coach and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Harris met Hutzler and the rest of the Texas staff on an unofficial visit back in January. He said he loves what he’s seen and heard from the new coaches, and getting some face to face interaction with Hutzler and new defensive coordinator Chris Ash has him feeling good about his Texas pledge.

“I just wanted to wait to see because everyone gets a new chance, a new start,” Harris said of the coaching changes. “So I just wanted to wait and see how things were and I really liked it once I went down for the junior day. That was really good for me, because I got to meet the new coaching staff, coach Ash and coach Hutzler. So that was good for me.

“I’m locked in, locked in even more. Coach Hutzler talks to me even more now, even though I'm committed. Some people don't get talked to as much when they’re committed but coach Hutzler is still talking to you every day.”

Harris is so locked in, he’s become an active recruiter for the Longhorns. He has his sights on some other Houston-area products and is already working on getting them to join the Texas commitment list.

“I’m trying to get more people to commit like Terrence Cooks. We’re going to get him. Just him and some other people – LJ Johnson, Landen King,” Harris said.

A 6-2, 220-pound defensive end who can also play along the line of scrimmage and rush the passer, Harris has drawn comparisons to current Longhorn Joseph Ossai with his skill set. He feels his ability to do multiple things on the field will help him be successful at Texas.

“I just feel like I'm versatile. I can play linebacker, I can play D-end. Whichever one you need me to play, I can put my hand in the dirt or stand up so it really doesn't matter,” Harris said. “(The coaches) have just said I can play a position where I can come down and be like Joseph Ossai and how he was, just be like that and be a beast down there.”

Harris chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M back in August of last year. Looking back at that decision, he said he feels Texas is on the verge of something big and he wants to be a part of it.

“It’s just a dream school and how the coaches were – the previous coaching staff and the current coach staff that's there now. The new one is getting even better. I feel like we're building something down there in Austin and I think everybody should join,” Harris said.