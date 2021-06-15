Latest on Arch Manning and the Longhorns

It appears Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorn football staff made a great first impression with New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning this past weekend.

My sources told me Manning enjoyed his unofficial visit to Austin. Manning visited Clemson prior to Texas. However, Texas rolled out the red carpet for Manning and his family in Austin. In addition, Manning was able to attend Texas’ baseball game against USF on Saturday, which gave him a chance to experience a live sporting event and be around fans of a school that has his interest.

In fact, the visit went so well, I was told the Mannings are interested in attending a Texas home game this season. To my knowledge, those details have not been worked out yet.

Manning received a campus tour and visited the athletic facilities while in Austin. The visit also gave Manning ...

