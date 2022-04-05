Dillon Mitchell shows out for Montverde in GEICO Nationals championship run

Five-star forward Dillon Mitchell, who will be a freshman for the Longhorns this upcoming season, has had a meteoric rise over the last few months, going from a top-30 player to a borderline top-10 player en route to a McDonald's All-American Game appearance with future Texas teammate Arterio Morris.

Mitchell's school, Montverde Academy, came into the national tournament as a three-seed out of eight teams. This is no ordinary high school basketball tournament – it's littered with four- and five-star talent on every team, as many alumni of these schools are currently in the NBA.

For example, look at some of the roster for the Montverde Eagles from two years ago.

Cade Cunningham - 2021 first overall pick, Detroit (Oklahoma State)

Scottie Barnes - 2021 fourth overall pick, Toronto (Florida State)

Moses Moody - 2021 14th pick, Golden State (Arkansas)

Day'Ron Sharpe - 2021 29th pick, Brooklyn (North Carolina)

This team also had Ryan Nembhard, Langston Love, and Caleb Houstan. Montverde is a powerhouse, even amongst the top prep basketball teams in the country, so landing players from a program like this is a good look for Chris Beard and company, not just for the one player, but for the connections they can keep going forward.

The event, first called the National High School Invitational, started in 2009, has had different sponsors over the last few years, eventually culminating in the current title, GEICO High School Nationals. This year, the event was held in Fort Meyers, Florida, and was an absolute showcase of the top talent in the nation.

Here is Montverde's roster for this tournament.

Dillon Mitchell

Dariq Whitehead

Malik Reneau

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Derik Queen





Round One: Compass Prep (AZ)

Marquis "Mookie" Cook

Colin Smith

Chance Westry

Adrame Diongue

Kylan Boswell

Dylan Andrews

Lamar Washington

Joshua Ola-Joseph

Mekhi Mason

Round one of GEICO Nationals saw the Montverde Eagles win a fairly close game against a loaded Compass Prep squad, a game in which Dillon Mitchell was second-leading scorer for his team with an efficient 14 points (6/10) and leading rebounder with nine boards. He showed off his abilities outside of just put-backs and alley-oops as well: late in the first quarter, he backed a man down before spinning off into the paint and hitting a fadeaway for two. If he can incorporate this into his game more significantly, it will do wonders for floor spacing and expand his usefulness on the offensive end.

Dariq Whitehead showed off his passing abilities in this one, finishing with nine assists as well as contributing 12 points. Malik Reneau from MVA led all scorers in the game with 19. Chance Westry and Kylan Boswell led the way for AZ-Compass with 13 each, but it wasn't enough, as they lost by nine, advancing MVA to the next round.

Final score: MVA 72, AZ-Compass 63

Round Two: IMG Academy (FL)

Keyonte George

Eric Dailey

Jacoi Hutchinson

Jett Howard

Jarace Walker

Noah Batchelor

In the second round of GEICO Nationals, MVA took on their Floridian rival, IMG Academy. Though Mitchell scored just eight points, he did it on super high efficiency, shooting 4/5 from the field. He also added 13 boards, including three on the offensive end. He showed hustle plays throughout the game, plays that don't end up on the stat sheet but that impact the game, as cliché as that sounds.

Dariq Whitehead once again displayed why he's the number-one recruit in the country. The Duke signee scored 21 points on 8/16 from the field. He's electric, no other way to put it. He can score in so many different ways, whether driving the rim with athletic burst or pulling up on jumpers and scoring off of the dribble. He's going to be a nightmare to guard at the next level, especially when you consider the threats of Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, the second-and-third ranked recruits in the country, who are joining him in Durham.

They trailed 47-41 entering the fourth quarter, which is when MVA kicked its defense into high gear, holding IMG to just 10 points in the final period, and escaping with a five-point victory.

Final score: MVA 62, IMG 57

Title game: Link Academy (MO)

Omaha Biliew

Jordan Ross

Julian Philips

Jordan Walsh

Tarris Reed

Julian Norris

Trey Green

Damien Mayo

Felix Okpara

In the championship round of the GEICO Nationals, Montverde clashed with Link Academy (MO), a team as talented as any other on paper in the country. Their starting five of Biliew/Ross/Phillips/Walsh/Reed has only one player shorter than 6'7 in the lineup as well, meaning that length could affect passing lanes on these defensive possessions. Despite this, MVA was really in control for most of the game, and went wire to wire in the victory, never once allowing Link Academy to take the lead.

Of all of his performances in the tournament, Mitchell saved his best for last, as he led all scorers with another extremely efficient stat line: 17 points on 12 shots, as well as 12 boards (four offensive). He scored a few different ways, but one particular sequence stood out, which was a fast-break run in which he caught the ball in stride and drew contact on the floater, which he hit for the and-one opportunity. He showed touch as well as strength on the drive.

Final score: MVA 60, Link Academy 49

For the whole tournament, Dillon Mitchell showed what he's capable of against the top talent in the nation, scoring efficiently and grabbing boards. He stood out amongst teams full of lottery picks, proving that his come up was legitimate and that he is one of the best players in the country coming into his collegiate career at Texas. It will be exciting to see what he can contribute to Chris Beard's team.