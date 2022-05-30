DL Blake Purchase talks recent UT offer, upcoming Texas official visit
The Longhorns are a fairly new player for defensive lineman Blake Purchase, having put an offer on the table for the Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek standout earlier this month. Despite the newness of the UT attention, Purchase has a high interest in the Longhorn program and he’s already scheduled a Texas official visit.
After seeing Iowa State on June 10, Purchas will then head to Austin on June 17. He’ll hit Oregon on June 24.
“It was definitely a big offer for me,” Purchase said of the UT offer. “Knowing all the tradition of the Texas program and the history, that offer, that’s something as a kid you’ve always wanted. That was definitely a big offer for me.”
Purchase wasted little time in setting up his Texas visit once the offer came in, a pretty good indicator that the Longhorns are a team he’ll seriously consider.
“Them being such a big program, I was kind of worried about them coming so late. But a school like Texas, you have to take a good look even though it was late,” Purchase said. “They’re definitely on top of my list. I wanted to schedule that official early, get it scheduled to go check it out.”
Purchase is planning to make a commitment in early or mid-July, so the summer visits will be key in his decision. He says he’s open to playing anywhere in the country that provides the best fit.
“Distance is not a thing at all for me. What I’m looking at, the key thing is fit in the program with definitely the scheme,” Purchase said. “How productive my position is going to be in their defense. Also, I’m looking at playing time, what guys are there, guys that are leaving.”
A former high school teammate of Texas tight end Gunnar Helm at Cherry Creek, Purchase has picked Helm’s brain and received nothing but positive reviews.
“I saw him a few weeks ago. He said Texas, you have to go out there and see it for yourself. He really enjoys being there,” Purchase said.
Other schools like Colorado, Cal, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also expressed a strong interest in Purchase and a couple of those could be line for visits as well. The 6-4, 220-pound Purchase is being recruited as an edge defender.
“Really I’m being recruited at that by every school,” he said. “I’m being recruited by coach (Jeff) Choate and coach PK. I definitely like them. I like how they’re being honest with me in the recruiting process. They said I really need to come see it, that’s what they’re selling. I feel like they’re coaches that could develop me.”
Purchase is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.