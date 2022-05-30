DL Blake Purchase talks recent UT offer, upcoming Texas official visit

The Longhorns are a fairly new player for defensive lineman Blake Purchase, having put an offer on the table for the Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek standout earlier this month. Despite the newness of the UT attention, Purchase has a high interest in the Longhorn program and he’s already scheduled a Texas official visit.

After seeing Iowa State on June 10, Purchas will then head to Austin on June 17. He’ll hit Oregon on June 24.

“It was definitely a big offer for me,” Purchase said of the UT offer. “Knowing all the tradition of the Texas program and the history, that offer, that’s something as a kid you’ve always wanted. That was definitely a big offer for me.”

Purchase wasted little time in setting up his Texas visit once the offer came in, a pretty good indicator that the Longhorns are a team he’ll seriously consider.

“Them being such a big program, I was kind of worried about them coming so late. But a school like Texas, you have to take a good look even though it was late,” Purchase said. “They’re definitely on top of my list. I wanted to schedule that official early, get it scheduled to go check it out.”