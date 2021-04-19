Orangebloods - DL Chris McClellan interested in hearing more from Texas

DL Chris McClellan interested in hearing more from Texas
Defensive end Chris McClellan has seen his stock trending up in recent weeks. The Owasso (OK) product recently earned DL MVP at the Dallas Rivals Camp, and has picked up scholarship offers from the likes of USC, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Michigan in the last month.
One school from which McClellan would be interested in hearing more is the Texas Longhorns. The UT staff has sent some mail to McClellan, and he said he’s intrigued by Texas’ football history and tradition.
“They would definitely be high, just like OU and Florida and USC. It’s just one of those schools that are higher caliber and have a history of producing guys,” McClellan said. “There would definitely be some interest.”
The 6-4,299-pound McClellan currently has June official visits set up with USC and Florida. He’ll be a December graduate, so he’ll try to work through his official visits somewhat early before coming to a decision. At this point, he’s open to all the schools that are recruiting him but said he’ll probably narrow his focus this summer.
“My recruitment is still 100-percent open. I have so many high-caliber offers. I don’t want to stop anyone else from getting recruited, or stop anyone else from getting offered, so I’ll probably have to make a list in the next two months,” McClellan said. “But as of now, my recruitment is still 1000-percent open.”
McClellan currently holds more than 30 scholarship offers. Texas has not offered at this point, but if the Longhorns decide to jump into the mix, he said he’d strongly consider a visit to Austin.
“They’re one of those schools, if Texas offers you, it’s a big deal. Same thing with a school like OU and Ohio State. Those are super-big deals,” McClellan said.