Orangebloods - DL Chris McClellan interested in hearing more from Texas

Defensive end Chris McClellan has seen his stock trending up in recent weeks. The Owasso (OK) product recently earned DL MVP at the Dallas Rivals Camp, and has picked up scholarship offers from the likes of USC, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Michigan in the last month.

One school from which McClellan would be interested in hearing more is the Texas Longhorns. The UT staff has sent some mail to McClellan, and he said he’s intrigued by Texas’ football history and tradition.

“They would definitely be high, just like OU and Florida and USC. It’s just one of those schools that are higher caliber and have a history of producing guys,” McClellan said. “There would definitely be some interest.”