DL Jaray Bledsoe feels at home on recent UT visit
Jaray Bledsoe is a fairly new name to the Texas commitment list, having given the Longhorns a pledge a little less than one month ago. Last weekend, Bledsoe was on campus for the first time since announcing his decision to watch Texas take on Texas Tech, and the talented defensive lineman liked what he saw and experienced.
“Texas made me feel like home. I have fun every time I go down there,” Bledsoe said. “I’m happy for them that they won. That was their first time they put up big numbers like that in a while.”
Though Bledsoe has been ruled ineligible to play this season after transferring to Marlin, the 6-5, 280-pounder is hoping to graduate this fall to get a head start on his college career in January. While in Austin on Saturday, Bledsoe spent some time on the sidelines before the game talking to the UT coaches about his plans for early graduation and what he’s doing to stay in shape during what is now an unexpected off-season.
Bledsoe said he talked to UT defensive line coach Bo Davis, and the two have developed a strong relationship over the course of Bledsoe’s recruitment.
“He reminds me of my uncle, can relate to me a lot. He’s just a good dude, good person,” Bledsoe said. “He’s experienced a lot, coming from the NFL.”
In the stands during the game, Bledsoe said he connected with fellow UT commitment J’Mond Tapp. The two got to know each other shortly before they both committed and they’ve stayed in touch ever since. Now that Bledsoe’s decision is about a month old, he still feels good about his choice.
“I feel like I made the best decision,” Bledsoe said. “I’m still satisfied with everything.”
A Rivals100 member who checks in at No. 81 nationally, Bledsoe chose Texas over a number of other offers, including some from top national programs around the country. Though he’s happy with his decision to commit to Texas, Bledsoe said he likely will still take other official visits at some point.
“I still want to have the full recruiting experience, but I’m still committed to Texas,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve never been out of Texas before.”