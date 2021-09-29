DL Jaray Bledsoe feels at home on recent UT visit

Jaray Bledsoe is a fairly new name to the Texas commitment list, having given the Longhorns a pledge a little less than one month ago. Last weekend, Bledsoe was on campus for the first time since announcing his decision to watch Texas take on Texas Tech, and the talented defensive lineman liked what he saw and experienced.

“Texas made me feel like home. I have fun every time I go down there,” Bledsoe said. “I’m happy for them that they won. That was their first time they put up big numbers like that in a while.”

Though Bledsoe has been ruled ineligible to play this season after transferring to Marlin, the 6-5, 280-pounder is hoping to graduate this fall to get a head start on his college career in January. While in Austin on Saturday, Bledsoe spent some time on the sidelines before the game talking to the UT coaches about his plans for early graduation and what he’s doing to stay in shape during what is now an unexpected off-season.