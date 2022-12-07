Defensive lineman Justin Benton has been committed to West Virginia, but he knows he’ll have a tough decision in the coming weeks. The Covington (GA) Newton product took an official visit to Arkansas in November and he’ll be in Austin this weekend to see the Texas Longhorns before working towards a final decision in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a pretty close race right now. West Virginia, I’ve been committed to them for a long time. I know all the coaches through and through. They believed in me early, took my commitment,” Benton said. “A lot of other schools have jumped on board since then. It’s probably going to come down to signing day. I’m just grateful to be in this position.”

Benton will be accompanied on his Texas official visit by his parents and his sister. It will be his first time to see Austin and the first time to meet most of the UT staff, although defensive line coach Bo Davis did pay him an in-home visit last weekend.

“Really I’m just hoping to see good people, definitely people who know the game. I can’t wait to meet coach (Steve) Sarkisian. He’s a great guy. I’ve already met coach Bo in person. He was at my house last Saturday,” Benton said. “He’s a really great guy. It’s going to be great for my family. This is going to be my first time at Texas.

“(Davis) has a lot of experience, has put a lot of guys in the NFL. I was just grateful to have him (at the in-home). He speaks very highly of my senior film, the type of player I am. He was glad to be there.”