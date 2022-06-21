DL offer Ashley Williams enjoys UT visit, plans to return in the fall

“I went there for a camp and I already had an unofficial set up. I camped and then the next day we had our visit,” Williams said.

It was roughly one month ago when the Texas Longhorns put an offer on the table for defensive end Ashley Williams . Last weekend, Williams made the trip from Zachary (LA) to Austin to get a close look at the UT program during a two-day visit.

At the camp, the 6-6, 220-pound Williams said he enjoyed having the opportunity to work with the Texas coaches, particularly D-line coach Bo Davis and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

“I just got some work in. It was great to get coached by two great coaches on the defensive line,” Williams said. “And they really showed what Texas was about.”

The following day, Williams got a better look at the UT campus and program away from the actual football field and he came away extremely impressed.

“It was a fabulous place. Nice facilities, very nice campus,” Williams said. “It was a great experience.”

At this point, Williams doesn’t have any other summer visits lined up. He’s hoping to get back to Texas for an official visit at some point and has the Longhorns’ game against Alabama tentatively marked as for a return to Austin. Williams has taken official visits to Nebraska and Minnesota and said he’s still open to all the schools that are recruiting him.

“Every school still has a shot. But Texas is a good place. I will recommend it,” Williams said.

Williams is ranked as a four-star prospect and checks in at No. 250 on the Rivals250.