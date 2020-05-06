News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 21:00:53 -0500') }} football Edit

DL Shemar Turner could be close to trimming his list

Shemar Turner holds about 40 scholarship offers.
Shemar Turner holds about 40 scholarship offers. (Sam Spiegelman)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

Defensive lineman Shemar Turner is one of the hottest prospects in the country. The DeSoto standout holds about 40 offers from programs from coast to coast, he has college coaches routinely checkin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}