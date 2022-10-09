Duncanville defensive end Colin Simmons is off to a fast start to the season, making plays in the offensive backfield and helping his team get off to a 5-0 start. The five-star defender estimates that he’s at double-digit sacks on the year, but he feels like he’s capable of much more.

“Honestly right now, I’m just warming up. I haven’t even gotten hot yet,” Simmons said. “I feel like from now on, I’m going to show everyone what’s really me. So far, I’m doing well, averaging a couple sacks a game. I’m playing the run, rushing the passer. But I feel like I can do way more than that.”

Ranked as the No. 4 player in the country in the 2024 class, Simmons is already a hot commodity with a tremendous skill set. He’s showing off his versatility this year, but said there are still areas in which he can improve.

“I feel like I’m showing everything, especially playing the run game. I’ve really been good stopping the run. I’m more explosive off the ball this year, coming with a quick first step. I just feel like I’m faster,” Simmons said. “I can get better using my hands. I have good hands, but I feel like that can be 10 times better.”