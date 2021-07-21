DT Aaron Bryant sets commitment date, Texas one of three schools in the mix

Aaron Bryant has narrowed his focus, and he’s nearly ready to make a college decision.

A defensive tackle out of Southaven (MS), Bryant had an idea to have his commitment out of the way before his senior season began. That’s still the plan, but he’s going to be cutting it very close.

“At this point, I think it’s pretty close. I’m going to announce where I’ll go on August 26. That’s the plan for right now. That’s the day before our first game,” Bryant said.

The 6-4, 295-pound Bryant took official visits to Georgia, Texas A&M and Texas in June. Following his trip to Texas, Bryant told Orangebloods that he was pretty much down to the Longhorns and the Aggies. Those two schools are still high on his list, but an in-state school has also entered the mix and will get a visit later this month.

“It’s still those schools but I’m starting to think about Ole Miss a little bit more. I think I should have paid more attention to Ole Miss. I didn’t think I wanted to play in state, but then I thought about it and decided I should think about it more,” Bryant said. “I’m going to go up there July 30. I need to focus on the best fit for me for football and stuff instead of just thinking in-state or out-of-state.”