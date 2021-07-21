DT Aaron Bryant sets commitment date, Texas one of three schools in the mix
Aaron Bryant has narrowed his focus, and he’s nearly ready to make a college decision.
A defensive tackle out of Southaven (MS), Bryant had an idea to have his commitment out of the way before his senior season began. That’s still the plan, but he’s going to be cutting it very close.
“At this point, I think it’s pretty close. I’m going to announce where I’ll go on August 26. That’s the plan for right now. That’s the day before our first game,” Bryant said.
The 6-4, 295-pound Bryant took official visits to Georgia, Texas A&M and Texas in June. Following his trip to Texas, Bryant told Orangebloods that he was pretty much down to the Longhorns and the Aggies. Those two schools are still high on his list, but an in-state school has also entered the mix and will get a visit later this month.
“It’s still those schools but I’m starting to think about Ole Miss a little bit more. I think I should have paid more attention to Ole Miss. I didn’t think I wanted to play in state, but then I thought about it and decided I should think about it more,” Bryant said. “I’m going to go up there July 30. I need to focus on the best fit for me for football and stuff instead of just thinking in-state or out-of-state.”
A three-star prospect with more than 20 scholarship offers, Bryant stays in regular contact with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis. In fact, he said no coach has been as consistent with his recruiting efforts as Davis has.
“I talk to Texas a lot, more than I probably talk to anybody,” Bryant said. “They call me probably three or four times a week. Coach Davis calls. Every time he calls me, he always tells me that Texas is my home, that I have a home at Texas.”
Bryant and Davis communicate regularly, but it was on Bryant’s official visit to Austin where the two really connected. On that trip, Davis got a chance to sit down and talk Xs and Os at length with Bryant and his family, and those conversations made a lasting impression. In fact, the relationship he’s built with Davis is the biggest reason the Longhorns are in the race, Bryant said.
“Really, it’s really coach Davis. I went up there and it was the only visit that I went on where I left and I felt like I got better. I’m always looking for ways to get better, so that really caught my attention,” Bryant said. “We looked at a lot of film stuff. That was the longest coach meeting I went on. I was in a meeting with coach Davis for like two hours. We just talked football, broke it all down. He’s for sure top three in the nation in d-line coaches, at least. I left knowing some stuff I’d never heard before. That was very eye-opening, a great experience.”
Bryant is the nation’s No. 28-ranked defensive tackle prospect and the No. 11-ranked player in the state of Mississippi.