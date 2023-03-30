“It was just less people and I had more one-on-one time with the coaches (than his previous visit to UT in January). It was pretty good,” January said. “He had pulled some of my film that we were going over. He was just going over things he liked, going over things I need to work on. I liked that.”

Defensive tackle is one of the biggest positions of need for the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and Alex January is one of Bo Davis’s top targets. The Duncanville product is the only true defensive tackle from the state of Texas that the Longhorns have offered, and January made his way to Austin last weekend to watch Texas practice and get better acquainted with the coaches. He said it was a productive visit overall, including getting in the film room with Davis.

During the practice, January said he was impressed with the work that the defensive linemen put in, including the fact that the team gave full effort on every single snap.

“I got to see the D-line work. I had a good time. They’re always playing fast, using their hands, going hard every play. I don’t see that in high school that much,” January said.

The 6-5, 300-pound January was originally slated to see Oklahoma last weekend but Davis called and asked him to get back down to Austin. January decided to make the drive down I-35 to get a more thorough look at the UT program, but Oklahoma will get a visit of its own in April. LSU is actually next on the schedule with a visit this weekend.

January is still sorting through his official visit plans, but does have one locked in with Texas for the weekend of June 23. Miami is another school that’s likely to get an official visit, he said.

January does have some ties to the Texas program, but is still considering a handful of colleges. His father, Michael, played at UT in the 80s and his older brother currently goes to Texas.

“I like it. It’s not that far from home. My brother is always coming back so I’d be able to see my family quite a bit. And my family went here,” January said.

A three-star prospect, January is the nation’s No. 16-ranked defensive tackle prospect. Along with Texas, he holds offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Florida State, Auburn, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee and Southern Cal, among others.