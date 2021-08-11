DT Caleb Mitchell looks to carry on DeSoto's rich D-line tradition
When the Texas Longhorns hosted a group of primary recruiting targets for a pool party on July 30, the primary focus was on members of the 2022 and 2023 classes. There was one 2024 standout that made his way to Austin in DeSoto defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell.
“It was great. It was very nice,” Mitchell said of the visit. “I got to talk to coach (Bo) Davis some more, talked to coach (Steve Sarkisian) some more and got to talk to coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski) too.”
The Texas staff has made Mitchell an early priority in the 2024 class. He was one of the Longhorns’ first offers in that group and Texas was one of the first schools to officially start recruiting the standout d-lineman. Though it’s way too early for Mitchell to formulate a list of favorites, he says Texas is a school that has definitely caught his early attention.
“I don’t want to say much, but it’s definitely up there at the top,” Mitchell said.
Texas A&M and Baylor are among the other schools that are staying in regular contact with Mitchell. Both of those programs have offered, as have schools like TCU, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.
On his recent visit to Texas, Mitchell said the UT staff talked to him about how the coaches could help him improve his play on the field, as well as the future of the Texas program.
“They just basically talked about what they’re doing up here (in Austin), what they’re building and what they’re adding on to the amazing legacy of Texas,” Mitchell said. “I was talking to coach Davis, coach (Kwiatkowski) about football fundamentals, them breaking down the game.”
One fact that Mitchell will consider when evaluating the Longhorns is Texas’ upcoming move to the SEC, whenever that takes hold. He said that change of conferences gives the Longhorns a boost in his eyes.
“It’s definitely big because now they’ll play Texas A&M, Bama, Auburn, good schools like that,” Mitchell said.