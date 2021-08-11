DT Caleb Mitchell looks to carry on DeSoto's rich D-line tradition

When the Texas Longhorns hosted a group of primary recruiting targets for a pool party on July 30, the primary focus was on members of the 2022 and 2023 classes. There was one 2024 standout that made his way to Austin in DeSoto defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell.

“It was great. It was very nice,” Mitchell said of the visit. “I got to talk to coach (Bo) Davis some more, talked to coach (Steve Sarkisian) some more and got to talk to coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski) too.”

The Texas staff has made Mitchell an early priority in the 2024 class. He was one of the Longhorns’ first offers in that group and Texas was one of the first schools to officially start recruiting the standout d-lineman. Though it’s way too early for Mitchell to formulate a list of favorites, he says Texas is a school that has definitely caught his early attention.

“I don’t want to say much, but it’s definitely up there at the top,” Mitchell said.