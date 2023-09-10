“I think we did pretty good. I liked the way the D-line played,” Robinson said. “Coach Bo Davis had the D-line ready for this game. The boys went out there and did their thing.”

When he’s not dominating on the field, Robinson has been watching his future teammates in Austin put up some dominating performances of their own. He watched Texas take down Alabama on Saturday night and came away impressed with the performance of the Texas defensive line.

Texas defensive tackle commitment D’antre Robinson has been a dominant force for Orlando Jones this season, including a 13 tackle, 3 tackle for loss performance in week two. Robinson still feels there’s more in the tank and grades himself as a B- at this point of the season, saying he wants to stay more focused on the mental elements of the game.

At 6-5 and 290 pounds, Robinson isn’t quite as big as Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. He’s taller than the Longhorns’ Byron Murphy, but said he sees a lot of himself in both players.

“I like the way Sweat plays, like the way number 90 (Murphy) plays with his motor,” Robinson said. “Sweat holds up the double teams. Ninety has a motor. I want to take parts of their game and put them into mine.”

Robinson gave Texas a verbal commitment on July 20, picking the Longhorns over more than 60 other scholarship offers. Nearly two months later, he’s still all-in on his decision to be a Longhorn.

“I feel pretty good about my decision. I feel like everything is going to be set up pretty good for me to work and come in ready for the season,” Robinson said.

A big part of Robinson’s decision was his relationship with Bo Davis, who made him a priority from day one. Those two stay in regular contact and Robinson says their relationship has only strengthened since his commitment.

“I talk to coach Bo Davis every day,” Robinson said. “He checks my stats, tells me what I can do better. We just talk about everything, building our relationship.”

Robinson is hoping to get to Austin when his team has an off week in late September. Other schools continue to recruit the Rivals250 member, but Robinson says Texas has nothing to worry about.

“I just tell them I’m committed to Texas. Everybody knows I’m committed to Texas,” Robinson said.

Robinson is ranked as a four-star prospect and checks in at No. 201 on the Rivals250.