DT Tiki Hola enjoys recent UT visit, says Texas is high on his list
Bastrop defensive tackle Tiki Hola is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, checking in at No. 83 on the Rivals100. The Texas Longhorns have already offered and while UT has a defensive line coaching vacancy, Hola still took part in Texas’ recent junior day. He said it was a good experience overall.
“It’s great. This was my first time face-to-face with coach Sark. I can really see a big difference with what he’s building here and he’s just a great coach,” Hola said.
The 6-3, 270-pound Hola is curious to learn more about Texas’ defensive line coaching hire, but said he has confidence that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will make a strong hire.
“It’s all about patience, just waiting for them to get everything figured out,” Hola said. “I’m just going to trust in Sark that he’s going to find someone right to come here to Texas.”
During the junior day visit, Hola got some one-on-one time with Sarkisian and he said the two used the time to get to know each other better.
“He just wanted to get to know me a little bit more personally. I’m Polynesian and there’s not a lot of Polynesians from where I come from down in Bastrop, Texas. So he just wanted to get to know me a little bit more,” Hola said.
Hola and his family members also got better acquainted with new Texas assistant coach Johnny Nansen.
“That’s my guy. Him and my dad had a good conversation going,” Hola said. “We both come from the same Polynesian roots, Samoan and Tongan. He’s just a great guy. He was really good to connect with.”
Hola doesn’t have any other visits on the schedule at this time. He’s keeping an open mind at this early stage of the recruiting process, but said Texas is a school that will receive strong consideration.
“I love it. I love it here. I’m just trying to look for a home, someplace I feel really comfortable with. Texas is definitely on that list,” Hola said.