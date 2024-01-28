Bastrop defensive tackle Tiki Hola is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, checking in at No. 83 on the Rivals100. The Texas Longhorns have already offered and while UT has a defensive line coaching vacancy, Hola still took part in Texas’ recent junior day. He said it was a good experience overall.

“It’s great. This was my first time face-to-face with coach Sark. I can really see a big difference with what he’s building here and he’s just a great coach,” Hola said.

The 6-3, 270-pound Hola is curious to learn more about Texas’ defensive line coaching hire, but said he has confidence that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will make a strong hire.

“It’s all about patience, just waiting for them to get everything figured out,” Hola said. “I’m just going to trust in Sark that he’s going to find someone right to come here to Texas.”