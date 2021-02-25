Orangebloods - Early UT offer, relationship with Sark has Matayo Uiagalelei's attention

If the name Matayo Uiagalelei sounds vaguely familiar to you, you’re probably recognizing his surname since he’s the brother of current Clemson quarterback and former five-star prospect D.J. Uiagalelei.

Now, it’s Matayo’s time to blaze his own path as a talented defensive end/tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, and a number of college programs are already in hot pursuit. Among the schools that have offered a scholarship is the University of Texas.

“I’m just grateful and excited. I like coach Sarkisian, how he runs his offense,” Uiagalelei said. “He uses tight ends a lot. So they’ll be up there as one of my colleges.”

The 6-5, 221-pound Uiagalelei is new to UT’s radar, but he’s actually known new Texas coach Sarkisian for a while due to his connections through his brother’s recruitment.

“Since my freshman year,” Uiagalelei said of his relationship with Sarkisian. “I think I met him with my brother, but when he offered me my freshman year, that was the first time I met him.”

When Texas offered, it came from Sarkisian and Uiagalelei was told that Sark likes Uiagalelei’s combination of size and athleticism. As for what Uiagalelei likes about Sarkisian, he said it’s mostly Sarkisian’s productivity.

“Just the way Sarkisian implements his offense and how he uses tight ends a lot,” Uiagalelei said.