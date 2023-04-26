“One of the biggest highlights was definitely the spring game,” Carter said. “I got to see them compete. It was definitely fun seeing that, watching them go out and compete for the first time this season. Another thing, we explored the campus and the facilities. They’re huge, very advanced. Just everything about the campus was great.”

The Texas Longhorns are in search of edge rushers in the 2024 class – who isn’t? – and recently the Longhorn staff hosted an out-of-state prospect on an unofficial visit. Noah Carter , out of Peoria (AZ) Centennial, picked up a Texas offer in late February and in March he made his way to Austin for a visit.

Carter was offered by Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The 6-4, 220-pound Carter said he focused on his position group while watching the spring game and even got a chance to talk to Kwiatkowski about some of his coaching techniques.

“It was definitely great. We actually went over their drills and things like that,” Carter said. “It was definitely good seeing some of the things I would do if I come to Texas.”

Carter also spoke with head coach Steve Sarkisian and his hoping to line up a Texas official visit for this summer.

“Texas is definitely one of the top schools after (the spring game visit),” Carter said. “It was definitely a blessing. I’m definitely grateful for the chance to see it.”

Carter says location won’t be a factor in his decision and he’s simply looking for the best fit for himself and his family. As for what has schools like Texas coming after him, he said it’s a combination of factors.

“I would definitely say my speed coming off the edge, how I can mix it up with speed and power,” Carter said. “I would say I’m a sideline-to-sideline type of player, very hard working.”