Orangebloods - Elite 2023 CB Jamel Johnson has the Longhorns' attention

Arlington Seguin cornerback Jamel Johnson is one of the state of Texas’s top overall players in the 2023 class. Johnson already holds more than 20 scholarship offers from some of the top programs in the country, with many more to follow.

In early February, the Longhorns jumped into the mix when new UT assistant coach Jeff Banks extended an offer on Texas’s behalf.

“It was exciting. It’s a blessing for me to just have an offer from my home state,” Johnson said. “It felt good.”

At this early stage of the recruiting process, Johnson says he’s completely open and doesn’t have a timeline for narrowing his focus. He said he’s still getting to know Banks and building their relationship, and he still has a lot of homework to do on the programs that are recruiting, but he likes what he’s seen and heard from the Texas program and the new UT staff.

“They have competitors. They compete. They like to have fun,” Johnson said. “I like their coaching staff too. They get after it.”