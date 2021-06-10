Elite 2023 WR Braylon James talks UT offer, where the Longhorns now fit in

Del Valle wide receiver Braylon James is one of the hottest receivers in the 2023 class of late, with offers pouring in from top programs all over the country for the elite pass-catcher.

Last week, it was the in-state Texas Longhorns who jumped into the race with a scholarship offer, and Texas is one of the schools that has caught the attention of the 6-4, 185-pound James.

“I was really excited (to get the offer),” James said. “I was kind of worried that they wouldn’t end up offering me but they ended up pulling the trigger on me and my guy Mikal (Harrison-Pilot). It just made me really happy that they stayed in the backyard on this recruiting run.”

With Del Valle being a short drive from the UT campus, the Longhorns have an edge in proximity that other programs can’t match. Playing close to home won’t be a deciding factor for James, but he does say it’s an element that he’ll at the very least consider.

“Definitely the distance,” James said when asked what stands out about the Longhorn program. “UT is 10 minutes away from my house and 20 from my grandparents. So that’s definitely something to consider.”