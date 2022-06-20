Elite 2024 D-line T.A. Cunningham enjoys UT visit

“It was crazy. When we got there, I was with a big group for most of the tour. The visit stuff, I kind of did on my own separately while everyone else was camping. The facilities were great,” Cunningham said. “I got to sit down with the defensive coordinator (Pete Kwiatkowski). We talked for like an hour. … Overall, it was a really cool experience. It was a fun trip.”

In a weekend full of big-time visitors for the Texas Longhorns, defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham ranks up there with the best of the best. The nation’s No. 8-ranked recruit in the 2024 class and likely 5-star prospect was in Austin late last week for an unofficial visit and said he liked what he saw.

The 6-6, 268-pound Cunningham said the visit was a good opportunity for both him and the Texas coaches to get to know each other’s personality aside from what they see on the football field, and the two sides really connected.

“Really when I got down there, it was more of just getting a name to go with the face, getting to know me with my personality,” Cunningham said. “They had flat out said ‘there’s no question you can play at Texas. We’ve seen your tape, love it.’ They just got to see my personality (on the visit).”

Cunningham followed up the Texas visit with a stop in College Station on Friday, and that trip also received high marks. The Johns Creek (GA) standout is in the early stages of the recruiting process and already holds more than 50 scholarship offers. He’s a long way from deciding but said both Texas and Texas A&M will be schools he strongly considers.

“I feel like there’s a really high chance of whenever I do cut a list down, the Texas schools will be on that list,” Cunningham said. “Right now I’m just focusing on the process, getting better, enjoying the hard parts of the process. That’s where I’m at right now.”