2024 defensive back Jaydan Hardy holds an offer sheet that includes programs from all over the nation. The talented Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout established himself as one of the best players in his class while at Lewisville (Texas) before making the move to the Florida powerhouse.

Hardy, who has been turning heads with the Miami Immortals on the 7v7 circuit, is a versatile defender that can excel at multiple roles in the secondary. That was evident at Battle 7v7 Dallas in March, where the Texas native was among the top performers at the tournament.

Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC are among the programs in pursuit of the Rivals100 prospect. The Gators hosted Hardy for an unofficial visit in March, which gave the elite recruit an opportunity to meet with Billy Napier and the new Florida staff.