Elite 2024 QB Julian Sayin recaps recent visit to Texas

“It was a great experience, great atmosphere at the game,” Sayin said following his visit to see Texas take care of Texas Tech. “It was my first time seeing the new facilities. That was definitely pretty cool to see new facilities, the new field. It was just a great environment for the game.”

The Texas Longhorns have their 2022 quarterback in Maalik Murphy and the UT staff is all-in on Arch Manning in the 2023 class, but that doesn’t mean the coaches aren’t already keeping an eye on some of the top talent in the 2024 group as well. Texas has offered a couple quarterbacks from that 2024 class, including Cali product Julian Sayin , and Sayin was in Austin recently to watch the Longhorns in action.

Sayin, out of Carlsbad (CA), had visited Texas earlier this year when he came in for a summer camp. It was after that showing that he picked up a UT offer. As one of the top overall players in his class, Sayin already has an impressive offer sheet that includes scholarships from programs like Texas, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

It’s too early for Sayin to have a list of favorites, but the Texas staff has made a strong enough early impression that the Longhorns will definitely be a factor for Sayin as he works through the recruiting process.

“They’re very transparent about how they are and I like that. They’re not trying to hide anything or fluff anything. Plus they’re very explosive offensively,” Sayin said. “I think they’ll definitely be up there, just because of how much I like the staff. I like coach Sark, coach (AJ) Milwee. It’s a great staff. Coach Sark, I love his explosive play calling. Coach Milwee is a great guy to be around.”

With such a national offer list, Sayin is keeping a very open mind. Schools on the West Coast are all over the 6-0, 180-pounder, but Sayin is willing to go anywhere that provides the best fit.

“I’m definitely open to (leaving California). I’m not strictly staying in Cali for college,” Sayin said. “I’m open to playing wherever.”

Sayin and his Carlsbad team are off to an impressive 7-0 start to the year, with Saying having throwing for 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns on a nearly 70 percent completion rate. Despite the impressive numbers, Sayin says there’s always room to improve.

“The things I think I do well would be a quick release. I know where to go with the football based on coverage and scheme. I feel like I’m a good leader and team player. There are always skills I want to get better at, that and not trying to do too much,” Sayin said.

Sayin is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com and is a member of the Top 100 Watchlist for the 2024 class.