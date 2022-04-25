Texas played host to one of the top talents in the 2024 class last week, as Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made the trek out to the Lone Star State as part of his spring visit tour.

Smith, the No. 14 overall prospect in the Rivals100, visited the campuses of Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and TCU prior to checking out the 40 Acres. The Sunshine State talent also saw Texas A&M following his visit in Austin.

Programs from all over the nation, including the Longhorns, are in hot pursuit of the 6-2, 185-pound pass catcher. Smith’s recent visit to Texas opened the elite prospect’s eyes to the idea of playing in burnt orange.