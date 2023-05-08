Elite OL Michael Fasusi looking forward to this week's UT visit
Prior to Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series event at Coppell High School, 2025 offensive lineman Michael Fasusi mentioned that his goal for the day was to get in some good work and hopefully take home offensive line MVP honors. Fasusi did just that, dominating defenders all day on his way to claiming the top OL award.
The Lewisville product has been a star on the camp circuit this spring with his athleticism and strength from the left tackle position. The 6-6, 290-pounder is still fairly new to the game of football, having picked up the sport about three years ago. He’s made enough strides in a short time that colleges from around the country have taken notice.
One of the programs that is hot on his tail is the Texas Longhorns, and Fasusi will be in Austin later this week for his first visit to the UT campus.
“I’m going to be there on Friday. Coach (Kyle) Flood has been trying to get me there for like two months,” Fasusi said. “My dad is coming. It’s going to be a good visit.”
Over the course of the summer, Fasusi has a handful of schools he’d like to visit. He said he’ll get back to Oklahoma at some point and would like to see some out-of-state schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Penn State. But first, it’ll be the Longhorns’ chance to impress on Friday.
“I don’t really know the coaches that well so I’m looking forward to knowing the coaching staff a little bit more, see the facilities, see what everything is about,” Fasusi said of his upcoming stop by the Forty Acres. “I love the football program. I haven’t seen the facilities but I know I’m going to like it. I like the coaching staff. Coach Flood is trying to get me there every day. Coach Sark is trying to get me there too. I know it’s going to be good over there.”
With close to 30 offers, Fasusi is keeping an open mind, but he does have a handful of schools that have caught his early attention.
“I would say Texas, OU, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Ohio State. Really I’m open to all the schools right now,” Fasusi said.
When it does come time to sort through his long list of options, Fasusi said academics will be a big factor.
“My dad always tells me it’s academics first, not football,” Fasusi said. “You can’t make your whole life about football. You’re not going to play football your whole life, so academics are going to come first.”
Fasusi is ranked as a four-star prospect and is No. 106 on the Rivals250.