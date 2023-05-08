Prior to Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series event at Coppell High School, 2025 offensive lineman Michael Fasusi mentioned that his goal for the day was to get in some good work and hopefully take home offensive line MVP honors. Fasusi did just that, dominating defenders all day on his way to claiming the top OL award.

The Lewisville product has been a star on the camp circuit this spring with his athleticism and strength from the left tackle position. The 6-6, 290-pounder is still fairly new to the game of football, having picked up the sport about three years ago. He’s made enough strides in a short time that colleges from around the country have taken notice.

One of the programs that is hot on his tail is the Texas Longhorns, and Fasusi will be in Austin later this week for his first visit to the UT campus.

“I’m going to be there on Friday. Coach (Kyle) Flood has been trying to get me there for like two months,” Fasusi said. “My dad is coming. It’s going to be a good visit.”