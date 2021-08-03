Elite WR Evan Stewart focused on four, says the playing field is even

“It was great. It wasn’t much different. Just like the same (as the first visit). They’re pretty strong for me,” Stewart said. “They weren’t always in the race.”

Last weekend, Stewart was in Gainesville for a visit and camp at the University of Florida. It was more of the same for the Rivals100 playmaker, with Stewart making plays all over the field against stiff competition. Stewart had already been to Florida on an official visit in June and while the Gators weren’t always a school that was high on his list, Florida is definitely a contender at this stage of the race.

Few players in the nation command the attention of recruiting fans the way Evan Stewart does. The Frisco Liberty standout is one of the country’s top overall prospects in the 2022 class. He’s an explosive and dynamic athlete that seems to put up highlight-reel plays every time he steps on a field, be it for a game, a 7v7 event or a camp. He has some of college football’s top programs in hot pursuit, and fans of those schools (and most others) seem to hang on his every word, monitor his every move.

On his way back from Florida, Stewart had an extended layover in Austin due to weather in Dallas. He, quarterback Nick Evers and both their fathers took advantage of the unexpected downtime to go tour the University of Texas campus. It was a dead period on that day so there was no interaction with the UT coaches, but Stewart said he just wanted to give the campus another look after having taken an official visit to Texas in June.

With his senior season quickly approaching, Stewart said he’s mostly focused on Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas. He hopes to see all four schools again in the fall.

“It’s really an even playing field right now. Nobody is in the lead right now,” Stewart said. “I’m going to circle back around to (those) schools.”

Texas continues to make Stewart a focal point and it could be argued that he’s as important as any player on the Longhorns’ recruiting board. Stewart spoke with Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman on Monday.

“They just tell me that I’m a priority for them,” Stewart said of the main message from the UT staff.

A one-time Texas commitment, there’s been talk all summer that Stewart could decide on a school before his senior season begins. That’s still a possibility, but he does plan to take visits in the fall and said right now he’s just taking things day by day.

“I don’t really know (a timeline). Whatever feels right, feels right. I don’t really have a time or date,” Stewart said.