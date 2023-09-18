“I liked it a lot. I was able to talk to all the coaches,” Harris said. “All the coaches were welcoming me with open arms. I was hanging out with some of the recruits I know. I felt the love all around.”

This was actually Harris’s third visit to the Texas campus, but it was his first time getting to see a Texas game. The 5-11, 183-pounder said he enjoyed the experience overall.

Texas hosted some top talent at last weekend’s game against Wyoming, including some elite pass-catchers. Included in that group was Mater Dei standout Marcus Harris , a Rivals100 member in the 2025 class.

Harris spent time with fellow receivers Ryan Wingo, Taz Williams and Dakorien Moore during the game. As for his time with the Texas coaches, the staff told Harris he’d be a great fit in Austin.

“Their message to me is playing big-time football, that they can develop men, and it’s the perfect offense for me,” Harris said. “They have the best quarterbacks in the nation. Talking to my KJ (Lacey), I feel the love around me. I can tell they care about me.”

Knowing Texas has a stacked quarterback room that includes Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy and the incoming Lacey is not lost on Harris.

“That’s a big part of my decision where I go. Without a quarterback, you can’t make plays as a receiver,” Harris said “With the best players in the nation, there are going to be a lot of eyes on you. With those quarterbacks, there are going to be NFL people watching you.”

Ranked No. 52 on the Rivals100, Harris holds offers from close to 30 programs. He doesn’t have any other visits scheduled and said he doesn’t have a timeline for a decision. Instead, Harris said he’ll simply commit whenever he feels the time is right.

Harris currently has a top 12 and said he’ll probably cut his list down to five schools soon. The Longhorns will make the cut, he said.

“They’re really high on my list,” Harris said. “When I cut it down, they’ll for sure be on it.”