2023 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway is among the top overall prospects in the current recruiting cycle. The Rivals250 wideout is ranked just outside the top-100 nationally and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the entire region.

The highly touted prospect showcased his playmaking skills from the receiver position while at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. Pettaway displayed smooth route running and dominance in one-on-one situations.

The performance led to him earning WR MVP honors over a loaded group of pass catchers.