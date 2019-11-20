They gave the Dude a sponsor…



Tom Herman has played in a lot of close games at Texas.

This week’s column:



1) The results of the Tom Herman era thus far…

As expected, the Longhorns found themselves in another tight, one-score game during the fourth quarter and final minutes. I say “as expected” because it was literally in my game prediction as the only thing I knew for sure would happen, and it’s beginning to feel like that’s all Texas does is play in close football games without much separation. Maybe the feeling is becoming, or already is, reality.



So, what exactly do the final score results look like for the Tom Herman era? I went through each of Herman’s 37 games at Texas and grouped them by final score margin regardless of opponent. Let’s take a look beginning with the wins: Read the rest of Dustin's weekly column by clicking HERE.