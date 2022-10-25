Family culture and former Texas RB has Jaden Allen sold on the Longhorns
Jaden Allen was the first to commit to Texas in the 2024 class when he made the call in late December of 2022. Since then, the Aledo (Texas) standout has remained fully bought into what the Longhorns are selling.
The two-way athlete is a well-rounded playmaker that can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Allen primarily lines up in the defensive backfield, but he has also showcased the ability to be dynamic on offense, too. That versatility makes him one of the top-rated prospects in his class.
Despite some interest from other programs, Allen is confident about his decision to follow his brother - BJ Allen - to Austin. He is high on the culture at Texas and believes the Longhorns are on the verge of doing big things.
“It’s a family thing,” Allen told OB about his commitment to Texas. “It’s all love. It’s been love since day one. They appreciate me and they want me to come there. And I want to go there. It’s just all love.”
Michigan and USC are among those that have expressed interest in Allen, but the Texas staff has done a great job of continuing to build their relationship with the four-star athlete. Assistants Terry Joseph and Blake Gideon have sold Allen on his future on the 40 Acres.
Another element that the Longhorns have going for them is former running back Johnathan Gray. Gray put himself into high school football lore when he broke the all-time high school touchdown record with 205 scores and earned National Gatorade POY honors prior to playing at UT.
The Texas high school football legend is on staff at Aledo and has made a big impression on Allen.
“It’s a blessing to be around him. He was a superstar, so it’s just a blessing,” Allen said. “He’s talked to me about Texas and how it’s a great place to be.”
Allen wants to be next in the Aledo pipeline to put on the burnt orange. His brother is doing just that this season as a freshman in the defensive backfield.
Rivals ranks Jaden Allen as a 5.9 four-star prospect, the No. 45 recruit nationally, and No. 6 player in Texas for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is one of three pledges in the Longhorns’ class, joined by Aeryn Hampton and Hunter Moddon.