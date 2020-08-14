Orangebloods - Fantastic Friday - Longhorns land commitment from 2022 QB Quinn Ewers

Longhorn fans might want to mark this day on their calendar.

Moments ago, Texas picked up one of its biggest commitments in years when 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers announced that he’ll play his college ball in Austin. The Souhtlake Carroll standout becomes the Longhorns’ second commitment in the 2022 class, joining receiver Phaizon Wilson.

The 6-3, 190-pound Ewers, expected to be a five-star prospect when Rivals updates its rankings next week, gives Texas a tremendous building block around which the staff can build its 2022 recruiting class. Top prospects in that group, including wide receivers Caleb Burton and Armani Winfield, have already expressed an interest in playing with Ewers and sources have told Orangebloods previously that Ewers has already been in touch with several top prospects from around the country.

Ewers is a fairly subdued prospect when it comes to the media, rarely talking about his recruitment in much detail. Early on, there was a sense that Oklahoma might have been the team to beat, but Texas had surged of late due in part to Ewers’ relationship with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Yurcich and Ewers have talked regularly since Yurcich arrived in Austin, regularly going over Yurcich’s offensive scheme and breaking down film. The two had a connection from when Yurcich was at Ohio State, and that longstanding relationship paid off on Friday with one of the biggest commitments for the Texas program in the past several years.

"I love those guys over there at Texas. Coach (Mike) Yurcich and (Tom) Herman are awesome guys to talk to,” Ewers said. “We have a lot of fun and a lot of family down there. They're easy to talk to.

"Obviously, I talked to Coach Yurcich over at Ohio State and we built a relationship when he was at Ohio State, so coming to Texas made it easier for him and Coach Herman."