“We’ve been texting back and forth. He texted me and said he moved from IU to Texas and sent me the visuals for their spring dates,” Booker said.

One fast-rising prospect that is on the Longhorns’ radar is defensive end Austin Booker . Out of Greenwood (IN) Center Grove, Booker has been in touch with new Texas defensive line coach Mark Hagen and Booker will be in Austin from April 23-26 for an unofficial visit. Booker and Hagen are familiar with one another since Indiana had offered Booker while Hagen was at IU, and the two of stayed in touch now that Hagen is in Austin.

There’s a lot of defensive line talent in the state of Texas in the 2021 class, but that doesn’t mean the Texas Longhorn staff isn’t willing to look nationally to find players that can help the UT program.

A 6-6, 230-pounder, Booker is holding offers from schools like Oregon, Arizona State, Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Texas Tech, among others. Most of his interest has come in the last six weeks and while his head is spinning a bit, Booker said he’s thankful for the attention from college coaches and he’s trying to take it all in stride.

“It’s pretty busy, but I think I handle it pretty well, keep it under control so it’s not too bad,” Booker said. “I check my phone often, make sure I respond to all the coaches. I didn’t see this coming. It’s always been a dream of mine, but after got my first offer from Cincinnati, it’s been pretty crazy after that.”

Booker feels he has a combination of size and athleticism that makes him attractive to colleges, and he’s been told by college coaches they like him as a player who can rush off the edge.

“(Hagen) has said he likes me as a pass rusher. That’s what most colleges are talking to me about,” Booker said. “That’s one of my strong suits. I feel like my handwork and footwork and my length all come together to make me a pretty good pass rusher. I want to get faster and better, want to add more moves to my arsenal, have different moves to do in one game.”

The April visit will be Booker’s first to the Forty Acres, and he’s anxious to get a feel for the Longhorn program and the city of Austin

“I’m really excited. I want to see how much feels like home since I’ve never been down there before, see how comfortable I am. Also, I’m looking forward to meeting the other coaches besides coach Hagen, getting to know all of them,” Booker said.

A three-star prospect whose star is on the rise, Booker doesn’t have a list of favorites but said if he was to name a top five, Texas would definitely make the cut.

“I know they’re big powerhouse school and they know how to develop their players,” Booker said. “I feel like I would definitely develop there.”

Other schools that Booker is looking at closely are Indiana, Arizona State, Oregon, Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota. Along with his upcoming trip to Texas, he said he’ll be visiting Cincinnati, Iowa and Indiana soon and hopes to get to Missouri, Arizona and Oregon as well.

“I’m kind of looking to do a top five maybe halfway through the summer, after I do some of my spring visits. I’m looking to make a decision right before or after my senior year,” Booker said.