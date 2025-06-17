Felix Ojo recaps Texas visit, talks about new interest in Utah

Most observers of five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo’s recruitment have labeled the Texas Longhorns as the team to beat for the Mansfield Lake Ridge product. Whether or not that was true going into Ojo’s UT official visit last weekend could be up for debate, but coming out of that trip, there’s little doubt that Texas is setting the pace in this one as Ojo continues to work towards a summer decision.
“I’d say Texas is very high. Right now, Texas is the team to beat,” Ojo told Orangebloods.com. “They stand pretty high with me and my family.”
During last weekend’s visit, Ojo got a chance to spend some time with current Texas players, and he also heard in detail offensive line coach Kyle Flood’s plan for his development.
“I’d say the highlight was talking to Trevoer (Goosby), talking to (Andre) Cojoe, Nick Brooks. Just really seeing all their point of views, how they enjoy Texas so far,” Ojo said. “Hearing about all their experiences throughout being at Texas, how they love it there, love the campus. I’d say that’s the biggest highlight.
“Also talking to coach Flood, hearing his step-by-step plan to make it to the NFL. He kind of put me on the Kelvin Banks plan.”
After canceling his scheduled Oklahoma visit for this coming weekend, Ojo will now take a visit to Utah. The Utes are fairly new to his recruitment, but he said he has a lot of friends in the program who have encouraged him to give the program a look.
“With Utah, it’s really just the Mansfield connection and development. Raycine Guillory committed there, and I played with him in middle school. Dilan Battle is there. He’s another Mansfield kid. Nathan Tilmon, another Mansfield kid, has been pushing me to come there,” Ojo said. “Really it’s just the development too. Coach Harding will have two offensive linemen drafted in the first round this year if they don’t have injuries.
“Even though they just now offered, I’ve been talking to them since day one of the recruiting process.”
The plan for Ojo is to have a decision in July or early August at the absolute latest. The Texas visit stacks up with any he’s taken, and the Longhorns are on solid footing as this one starts to wind down.
“The Texas visit, I’d say the overall enjoyment compares really high. I got a feel of how the program is, how the coaches are in a day in the life. It was really in-depth. Comparing it to other schools, it compares very highly.”