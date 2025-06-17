Felix Ojo recaps Texas visit, talks about new interest in Utah

Most observers of five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo’s recruitment have labeled the Texas Longhorns as the team to beat for the Mansfield Lake Ridge product. Whether or not that was true going into Ojo’s UT official visit last weekend could be up for debate, but coming out of that trip, there’s little doubt that Texas is setting the pace in this one as Ojo continues to work towards a summer decision.

“I’d say Texas is very high. Right now, Texas is the team to beat,” Ojo told Orangebloods.com. “They stand pretty high with me and my family.”

During last weekend’s visit, Ojo got a chance to spend some time with current Texas players, and he also heard in detail offensive line coach Kyle Flood’s plan for his development.

“I’d say the highlight was talking to Trevoer (Goosby), talking to (Andre) Cojoe, Nick Brooks. Just really seeing all their point of views, how they enjoy Texas so far,” Ojo said. “Hearing about all their experiences throughout being at Texas, how they love it there, love the campus. I’d say that’s the biggest highlight.

“Also talking to coach Flood, hearing his step-by-step plan to make it to the NFL. He kind of put me on the Kelvin Banks plan.”