Primer.

Apologies on the late post...wanted to get a little more film on CJ before posting a full breakdown. But oh yeah baby. It's #FlipSZN. Chris Johnson asked out of his National Letter of Intent to play for the Kansas Jayhawks a few weeks ago, dropping a top three of Texas, Arkansas, and Washington after being granted his release.



Upon Kansas' acquisition of former Texas combo guard and McDonald's All-American Arterio Morris, it seemed that Johnson began to look elsewhere, as he and Morris play similar roles as off-ball guards (though Morris does have a bit of lead-guard upside). It seemed to be between Texas and Arkansas at the very end, and when the Razorbacks landed Memphis grad transfer guard Chandler Lawson, it seemed like a forgone conclusion he'd end up on The 40.



The 6'5 guard originally from Missouri City had Texas in his original top seven before committing to Bill Self's Jayhawks. He is ranked 40th in the 2023 class and seventh at his position, which is typically shooting guard. He held offers from: Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Georgia, UH, Kansas, LSU, Tennessee, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, Kansas State, and more. To say he was hotly recruited would be an understatement.



Chris Johnson is a bucket first and foremost, a three-level scorer that can shoot and drive the rim. Playing for powerhouse program Montverde Academy in Florida (same school as Dillon Mitchell) as a senior last season, Johnson is a player at a major position of need for this Longhorns team: off-ball perimeter guards and wings.



As a secondary ball-handler, Johnson doesn't need the ball in his hands to make things happen. He's very much a threat off of catch-and-shoot opportunities – 85th percentile in CAS percentage and 1.15 points per shot when playing for AAU team John Lucas Elite (via Synergy Sports).



High school stats aren't as easily located, but his stats across different AAU tournaments and Grassroots events show me that scoring is his absolute strength, and while he's not a fantastic scorer off of the dribble, he won't need to handle the ball all that much with Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter on the roster.



Another thing to like about Johnson is his off-ball facilitation as a secondary playmaker. He's not really a lead guard type, but can be an effective passer on the wing. He's strong, he can finish through contact, and he just is all around a really good offensive player.

