News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 21:30:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Five high-risk, high-reward recruitments in the Longhorns' 2020 class

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

The Longhorns’ 2020 recruiting class wasn’t as highly-ranked as the program’s previous two classes, in part because Texas took signed only 19 players in last year’s group before adding a 20th in Ap...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}